Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.