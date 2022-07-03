Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$5.30 Price Target at Cormark

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJR.B. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.72.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$729.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.64.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

