Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJR.B. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.72.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$729.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.64.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.