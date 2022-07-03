Cowen Trims Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price to $135.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 54,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Paychex by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

