CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 19.26%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

