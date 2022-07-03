Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.81.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.50. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$13.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.1160481 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.31%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

