Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$5.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

CRON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

CRON stock opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.11. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$3.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.82.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

