Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Cryoport stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

