Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CRYBF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
About Cryptoblox Technologies (Get Rating)
