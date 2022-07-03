CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 47,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 128,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 148.64% and a negative net margin of 311.83%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 41,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $250,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,612,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,750.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,685,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,748.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 57,496 shares of company stock worth $328,922 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 962,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,499 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

