Cwm LLC Buys 59,463 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,463 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

