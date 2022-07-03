Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,442,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3,082.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

