Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,846 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 17.1% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 44.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 16.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 109,268 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

