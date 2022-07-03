Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($125.53) to €119.00 ($126.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.