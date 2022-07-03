Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $151.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.48.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
