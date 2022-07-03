Cwm LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,324 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

ARWR stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

