Cwm LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.5% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 459,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $64.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $29,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.