Cwm LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $177.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

