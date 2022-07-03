Cwm LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average is $132.51. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

