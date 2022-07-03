Cwm LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,062 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI opened at $29.40 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.