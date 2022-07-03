Cwm LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $221.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.95 and its 200-day moving average is $260.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

