Cwm LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.