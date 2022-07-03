Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,088 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 389,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 271,406 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,053,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 113,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,158,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,040 shares during the period.

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44.

