Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VOE opened at $131.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

