Cwm LLC Sells 13,362 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. MCIA Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

RSP opened at $135.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

