DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 109.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 419.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.