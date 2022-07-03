DA Davidson Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $7.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.59. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.70 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.28.

SIVB stock opened at $400.67 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

