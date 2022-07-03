DAGCO Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.61.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

