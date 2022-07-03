Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) vs. Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Head to Head Comparison

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 70.2% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Datasea and Definitive Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 243.23 -$4.65 million ($0.26) -6.54 Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million 13.81 -$51.02 million N/A N/A

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Definitive Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Datasea and Definitive Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00 Definitive Healthcare 0 6 6 0 2.50

Definitive Healthcare has a consensus target price of $36.10, indicating a potential upside of 53.68%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Datasea.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -36.74% -153.88% -65.92% Definitive Healthcare N/A 0.80% 0.56%

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Datasea on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datasea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. cwas founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

