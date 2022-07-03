David Harris Acquires 44,642 Shares of Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN) Stock

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) insider David Harris purchased 44,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088.90 ($24,645.93).

David Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, David Harris acquired 30,534 shares of Bens Creek Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £19,847.10 ($24,349.28).

Shares of BEN stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.51. Bens Creek Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.32).

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

