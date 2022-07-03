Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $301.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $294.29 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

