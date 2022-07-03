Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Shares of DE opened at $301.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $294.29 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

