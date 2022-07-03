Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 641.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $263.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

