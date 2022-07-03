Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

