Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 322.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $29.52 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

