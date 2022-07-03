Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 791,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CII opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

