Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 347,804 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,804 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRF. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 103,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS EPRF opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.