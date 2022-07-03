Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232,302 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,015,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after buying an additional 16,896,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after buying an additional 1,747,365 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,697 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $6,596,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of DB opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

