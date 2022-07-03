Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €193.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($195.74) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €154.45 ($164.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a one year high of €169.55 ($180.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €159.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

