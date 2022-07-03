Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $58.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.74.

DPSGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($67.23) to €56.70 ($60.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.72) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.15) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

