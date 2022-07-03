Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. B. Riley began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.