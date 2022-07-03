Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

DFUS stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

