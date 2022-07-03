Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 10,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,307,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

