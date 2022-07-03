DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $103.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

