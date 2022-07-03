DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 175,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,612,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Get DocuSign alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.