Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 129,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.
About Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Draganfly (DFLYF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.