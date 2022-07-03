Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

