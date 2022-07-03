Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.12. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 12,144 shares.
DCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.
In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.00, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
