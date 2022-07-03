Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.12. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 12,144 shares.

DCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 465,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 285,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.00, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

