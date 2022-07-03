Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

