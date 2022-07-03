Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.07

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.07 and traded as high as $16.19. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 1,165,913 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $597.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,914,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 403,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 118,957 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

